Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver spat on parking officer after getting ticket, others also endure assaults: Toronto police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 4:12 pm
A Toronto parking enforcement vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto parking enforcement vehicle is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A driver allegedly spat in an officer’s face after she was given a parking ticket, in one of three separate incidents of assault against parking enforcement officers detailed by Toronto police Friday.

Police said in a news release Friday that officers responded to a call for an assault at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 13 in the Beaty Avenue and Queen Street West area, east of King Street West.

A parking enforcement officer was conducting rush-hour enforcement in the area and a driver “became confrontational” when she was given a ticket, police said.

The driver then took the ticket, placed it on the officer’s vehicle, and spat in the officer’s face, police said.

She then reportedly got into her own vehicle and fled.

A 21-year-old Toronto woman was charged with assaulting a peace officer.

Story continues below advertisement

Parking officer shoulder-checked in separate incident: Toronto police

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police also released information Friday about a second alleged incident of assault against a parking enforcement officer that occurred on the same day just hours earlier.

At around 11:20 a.m. on Dec. 13, police responded to a call for an assault in the Yonge Street and Roehampton Avenue area, which is just north of Eglinton Avenue.

Police said a parking enforcement officer asked a driver to move their vehicle as it was illegally stopped.

The driver then allegedly confronted the officer, shoulder-checked them in the chest and attempted to take the officer’s ticketing device.

More on Crime

The driver then got into his vehicle and fled, police said.

Trending Now

A 28-year-old Markham man was charged with assaulting a peace officer in that incident.

Another arrest made in 3rd case

Also on Friday, police released information about a third alleged incident that happened on Dec. 12.

Police said officers responded to the West Lodge Avenue and Seaforth Avenue area at 9:52 a.m., near Jameson Avenue and Queen Street West.

A parking officer was in the area in relation to the fraudulent use of accessible parking permits, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused then got into a vehicle that was being impounded and “became confrontational” when the officer attempted to inspect the displayed permit, police said.

The officer was then allegedly assaulted.

A 27-year-old Toronto resident was charged with assaulting a peace officer and possessing an illegal parking permit under the Highway Traffic Act.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices