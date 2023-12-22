Driver spat on parking officer after getting ticket, others also endure assaults: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

A driver allegedly spat in an officer’s face after she was given a parking ticket, in one of three separate incidents of assault against parking enforcement officers detailed by Toronto police Friday.

Police said in a news release Friday that officers responded to a call for an assault at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 13 in the Beaty Avenue and Queen Street West area, east of King Street West.

A parking enforcement officer was conducting rush-hour enforcement in the area and a driver “became confrontational” when she was given a ticket, police said.

The driver then took the ticket, placed it on the officer’s vehicle, and spat in the officer’s face, police said.

She then reportedly got into her own vehicle and fled.

A 21-year-old Toronto woman was charged with assaulting a peace officer.

Story continues below advertisement

Parking officer shoulder-checked in separate incident: Toronto police

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police also released information Friday about a second alleged incident of assault against a parking enforcement officer that occurred on the same day just hours earlier.

At around 11:20 a.m. on Dec. 13, police responded to a call for an assault in the Yonge Street and Roehampton Avenue area, which is just north of Eglinton Avenue.

Police said a parking enforcement officer asked a driver to move their vehicle as it was illegally stopped.

The driver then allegedly confronted the officer, shoulder-checked them in the chest and attempted to take the officer’s ticketing device.

The driver then got into his vehicle and fled, police said.

A 28-year-old Markham man was charged with assaulting a peace officer in that incident.

Another arrest made in 3rd case

Also on Friday, police released information about a third alleged incident that happened on Dec. 12.

Police said officers responded to the West Lodge Avenue and Seaforth Avenue area at 9:52 a.m., near Jameson Avenue and Queen Street West.

A parking officer was in the area in relation to the fraudulent use of accessible parking permits, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused then got into a vehicle that was being impounded and “became confrontational” when the officer attempted to inspect the displayed permit, police said.

The officer was then allegedly assaulted.

A 27-year-old Toronto resident was charged with assaulting a peace officer and possessing an illegal parking permit under the Highway Traffic Act.