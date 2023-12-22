Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

One seriously injured, another arrested in Abbotsford, B.C., stabbing

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 3:19 pm
Police tape is scene around a crime seen in a file photo. The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating what's believed to be a stabbing in a parking lot on Fri. Dec. 22, 2023. View image in full screen
Police tape is scene around a crime seen in a file photo. The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating what's believed to be a stabbing in a parking lot on Fri. Dec. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person sustained life-threatening injuries and another was arrested after what police believe was a parking lot stabbing early Friday morning.

Abbotsford police said they found a 19-year-old man suffering from apparent stab wounds in a lot near Clearbrook Road and Charlotte Avenue at 2:35 a.m. The man received emergency aid and is now in stable condition at the hospital.

Click to play video: 'One person dead in Abbotsford shooting'
One person dead in Abbotsford shooting
Trending Now

“An arrest in relation to the incident has been made, and there is no risk to the public at this time,” Abbotsford police said in a Friday news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices