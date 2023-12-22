One seriously injured, another arrested in Abbotsford, B.C., stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

One person sustained life-threatening injuries and another was arrested after what police believe was a parking lot stabbing early Friday morning.

Abbotsford police said they found a 19-year-old man suffering from apparent stab wounds in a lot near Clearbrook Road and Charlotte Avenue at 2:35 a.m. The man received emergency aid and is now in stable condition at the hospital.

“An arrest in relation to the incident has been made, and there is no risk to the public at this time,” Abbotsford police said in a Friday news release.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.