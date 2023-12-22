Teen taken to Edmonton hospital after being struck by vehicle in hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

EDITOR’S NOTE: Police originally said the victim was 16. They later said she was actually 14. This article has been updated to reflect the new information.

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in south Edmonton on Friday morning that sent a 14-year-old girl to hospital.

Police said officers were called to the area of 23rd Avenue and 85th Street at about 8:30 a.m.

“(The) pedestrian was travelling in a marked crosswalk connected to the multi-use trail that crosses 23rd Avenue just east of 85th Street,” police said in a news release. “It was reported that an older model silver sedan, possibly a Ford, fled the scene and was last seen travelling north on 85th Street.”

Police did not provide further details but said the victim’s injuries are considered to be serious but not life-threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has footage of the incident is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.