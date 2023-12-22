Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police lay charges after sexual assault during personal training session

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 2:17 pm
Winnipeg police say they have arrested a man after a sexual assault took place during a personal training session last week.

Police say a woman reported attending a session last Sunday with a man who had been her trainer for a year.

She told police that the trainer allegedly spoke to her in a sexually suggestive manner and sexually assaulted her when the pair where in a private consultation room at the fitness facility.

The victim did not require any medical attention following the incident.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP Commanding Officer reflects on 2023, looks ahead to 2024'
Manitoba RCMP Commanding Officer reflects on 2023, looks ahead to 2024
Following the woman’s report, police arrested 26-year-old, Joseph Patrick Luna from Winnipeg on charges of forcible confinement, sexual assault, and overcome resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person.

Police say the man was released on an undertaking as mandated by the criminal code.

This investigation is continuing. Anyone with information can call the Sex Crimes Unit at 204-986-6245. Supportive resources are also available through the WPS Victim Services at 204-986-6350 and the Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 204-786-8631.

