Missing 12-year-old boy living with autism last seen in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police have issued an urgent plea for the public to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old boy living with autism who went missing on Thursday night in Mississauga, Ont.

Outside a command centre post near Parkerhill Road and Dundas Street West, Const. Richard Chin told reporters on Friday morning that the missing boy named Ethan was last seen in that area at around 8:30 p.m. by family.

Chin said Ethan is living with autism and the police and his family are concerned for his safety and well-being. Ethan is familiar with the transit system and is known to attempt to go to Toronto, Chin said.

“If you see Ethan … we’d ask that you contact your local police service,” Chin said.

Ethan is four feet 11 inches tall and 106 pounds with a medium build, a dark complexion and curly black shoulder-length hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with red trim, a blue T-shirt, dark pants, and black and red Nike running shoes.

Ethan is dressed for the weather but they are concerned that he has been missing since Thursday night, Chin said.

Chin said police have received a few calls in the past that are “similar in nature.”

Peel police have also been in contact with other police forces in case Ethan ends up in another jurisdiction, Chin said.

Anyone who spots him is asked to contact police.