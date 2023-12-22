Teen stabbed at Jackson Square in downtown Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a 17-year-old girl suffered stab wounds following a late-night “disagreement” at Jackson Square in downtown Hamilton.

The teen was injured in an altercation between two people among a “group of friends” near the shopping centre just after 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been laid in connection with the episode as of Friday morning.

Detectives say they continue to interview witnesses and are investigating the circumstances around the incident.