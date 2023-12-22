Menu

Crime

Teen stabbed at Jackson Square in downtown Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 10:56 am
A photo of the side of a Hamilton police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Hamilton police cruiser. Global News
Police say a 17-year-old girl suffered stab wounds following a late-night “disagreement” at Jackson Square in downtown Hamilton.

The teen was injured in an altercation between two people among a “group of friends” near the shopping centre just after 11 p.m. on Thursday.

She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been laid in connection with the episode as of Friday morning.

Detectives say they continue to interview witnesses and are investigating the circumstances around the incident.

