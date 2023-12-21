Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Show of solidarity for female officers behind proposed B.C. harassment class action lawsuit

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted December 21, 2023 12:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Show of solidarity for female officers at centre of proposed B.C. harassment class action lawsuit'
Show of solidarity for female officers at centre of proposed B.C. harassment class action lawsuit
There was a show of solidarity and support in court for several of the female officers at the centre of a proposed class action lawsuit. The women launched the legal action back in October to target discrimination and harassment based on gender in B.C.'s municipal police forces. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

At least 20 lawyers were in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver Wednesday afternoon, as a historic proposed class action lawsuit makes its way through the legal system.

The lawsuit was filed Oct. 12, by six women police officers, alleging discrimination and harassment based on gender.

The suit names 13 B.C. cities with municipal police agencies along with the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner and B.C.’s solicitor general and public safety minister.

Click to play video: 'Female officers involved in class action suit meet with solicitor general'
Female officers involved in class action suit meet with solicitor general

Lawyers for those defendants have been ordered to file responses to the claim by Feb. 14.

Story continues below advertisement

Outside court, retired Vancouver police officer Clive Milligan said he was there to support the women.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“I’ve worked with some fantastic police women over the years and I know they may be facing some challenges and if those challenges that they faced were uncomfortable and wrong, then this is the right place for them to be,” he said.

Another retired officer, Frank Querido, said he had trained many of the people in the court room.

Click to play video: 'More female municipal officers join proposed class action lawsuit'
More female municipal officers join proposed class action lawsuit
Trending Now

“Because I’ve been at the police academy for the longest time, and I know them at a personal level,” he said.

“So, I’m here to support them and glad it’s finally in the courts where the truth will reveal itself.”

Former Delta police officer Helen Irvine told Global News, “We’re here just to show we are dedicated to the process that’s happening right now.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anne Piper, an officer with Central Saanich police said the suit felt like a “step in the right direction.”

“We’re not going away, we’re not going to put this to rest until things can improve for members that are coming in and members that have been through this.”

Lawyers for the female officers said Wednesday, they intend to seek a trial by jury.

A decision on certification of the proposed class action lawsuit isn’t expected for about a year.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices