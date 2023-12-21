Show of solidarity for female officers behind proposed B.C. harassment class action lawsuit

Send this page to someone via email

At least 20 lawyers were in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver Wednesday afternoon, as a historic proposed class action lawsuit makes its way through the legal system.

The lawsuit was filed Oct. 12, by six women police officers, alleging discrimination and harassment based on gender.

The suit names 13 B.C. cities with municipal police agencies along with the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner and B.C.’s solicitor general and public safety minister.

Lawyers for those defendants have been ordered to file responses to the claim by Feb. 14.

Outside court, retired Vancouver police officer Clive Milligan said he was there to support the women.

“I’ve worked with some fantastic police women over the years and I know they may be facing some challenges and if those challenges that they faced were uncomfortable and wrong, then this is the right place for them to be,” he said.

Another retired officer, Frank Querido, said he had trained many of the people in the court room.

“Because I’ve been at the police academy for the longest time, and I know them at a personal level,” he said.

“So, I’m here to support them and glad it’s finally in the courts where the truth will reveal itself.”

Former Delta police officer Helen Irvine told Global News, “We’re here just to show we are dedicated to the process that’s happening right now.”

Anne Piper, an officer with Central Saanich police said the suit felt like a “step in the right direction.”

“We’re not going away, we’re not going to put this to rest until things can improve for members that are coming in and members that have been through this.”

Lawyers for the female officers said Wednesday, they intend to seek a trial by jury.

A decision on certification of the proposed class action lawsuit isn’t expected for about a year.