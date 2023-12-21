Veteran officer Jamie Hartnett named next Peterborough Police Service deputy chief

Send this page to someone via email

Backed by more two decades of policing experience, Jamie Hartnett has been appointed the next deputy chief of the Peterborough Police Service.

On Thursday, the Peterborough Police Services Board announced the veteran officer will begin the new role on Jan. 9, 2024.

Hartnett joined the police service in 2001 and has held positions in all ranks and divisions, with a “wealth of experience,” the board states.

The board says during his recent assignment as acting staff inspector, Hartnett demonstrated his “leadership and initiative” that made him the “best choice” for the role and to work alongside police chief Stuart Betts and the board to help the service continue to work toward “enhancing community relationships, public safety and the modernization of our police service.”

Hartnett replaces the role held by Tim Farquharson, who retired from the service in March 1, 2022 and has since been named the police chief for the Port Hope Police Service

Hartnett begins his role a year to the date after Betts was sworn in as the service’s new police chief. Betts extended congratulations to Hartnett on his appointment and voiced his appreciation of the board’s continued support.

“As a chief who is still relatively new to the organization, having joined in January 2023, the appointment of a deputy chief from within the organization will assist me to leverage organizational knowledge and history, while building a new and exciting future,” Betts said.

“I have had the opportunity to work closely with Deputy Designate Hartnett this past year, and we will continue to work closely together to support the men and women of the Peterborough Police Service as well as the community.”