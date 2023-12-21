3 more arrested in central Ontario sex trafficking probe

Send this page to someone via email

The South Simcoe Police Service has made three more arrests in relation to a human trafficking investigation involving multiple victims in Innisfil.

The investigation, dubbed Project Chameleon, started in May after police said they received a report of a female being held in a residence in Innisfil and forced to provide sexual services.

In an earlier release, police said initial investigation identified two males as being involved in trafficking the female victim and exploiting her for financial gain.

Further to the allegations of human trafficking, the victim reported to police that one of the suspects had sexually assaulted her.

In partnership with the York Regional Police Service and the Barrie Police Service, search warrants were executed on two residences in Innisfil and Newmarket on Nov. 1. Police arrested three people and seized $30,000 in illegal drugs.

Through the investigation, police say they found the suspects were posting online advertisements for sexual services concerning several females from the Bradford and Innisfil areas, including the original victim.

Three females were also safely removed from a residence.

A fourth suspect wanted on a warrant surrendered without incident on Nov. 20.

Since that time, through further investigation, police have identified and charged three additional people: a 54-year-old man from Wasaga Beach, a 44-year-old man from Newmarket and a 36-year-old man from Innisfil.

All three face charges related to trafficking in persons.

The latest three arrests bring the total number of arrests to seven.

Police say all persons arrested in this investigation remain in custody.

Police encourage anyone who is currently a victim of human trafficking or anyone who has been a victim of human trafficking in the past to report all incidents to the police. They would also like to inform victims of human trafficking that they may also seek assistance by contacting the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010.

Police are asking anyone who can provide additional information about this investigation to contact them or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).