N.S. man faces eight more charges related to human trafficking, brings total to 72

Police in Nova Scotia say a Cape Breton man is facing eight more charges after an alleged sexual assault survivor approached officers with their story.

Paul Theriault Jr. was charged with 64 crimes earlier this month, including human trafficking, sexual assault, voyeurism and extortion, after an investigation involving multiple agencies.

A news release today from the RCMP and the Cape Breton Regional Police says the additional charges — which brings the total to 72 — include possession of a prohibited weapon, human trafficking and administering a noxious thing.

The 45-year-old is also charged with material benefit from human trafficking, unlawful confinement, sexual assault, obtaining sexual services and procuring a person to provide sexual services.

Police say the investigation, which began in October 2021, saw 17 survivors come forward to report incidents alleged to have taken place between 2008 and 2023.

Theriault remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2023.