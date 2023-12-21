Winnipeg police investigate fatal stabbing, 19-year-old suspect in custody

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are still investigating after a man was fatally stabbed on Wednesday.

Police say they went to the area of Talbot Ave and Watt Street at 8 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Officers found an injured man who was then taken to hospital where he later died.

0:47 Fatal stabbing of teenage girl prompts homicide investigation: Winnipeg police

Police have identified him as 46-year-old Ivan Rubanik.

Story continues below advertisement

A 19-year-old has been arrested and remains in custody while facing charges.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police are asking anyone with video surveillance or information that may assist investigators is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or online.