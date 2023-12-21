Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigate fatal stabbing, 19-year-old suspect in custody

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 21, 2023 1:16 pm
Winnipeg police are still investigating after a man was fatally stabbed on Wednesday. . View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are still investigating after a man was fatally stabbed on Wednesday. . JGW
Winnipeg police are still investigating after a man was fatally stabbed on Wednesday.

Police say they went to the area of Talbot Ave and Watt Street at 8 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Officers found an injured man who was then taken to hospital where he later died.

Fatal stabbing of teenage girl prompts homicide investigation: Winnipeg police
Police have identified him as 46-year-old Ivan Rubanik.

A 19-year-old has been arrested and remains in custody while facing charges.

Police are asking anyone with video surveillance or information that may assist investigators is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or online.

 

