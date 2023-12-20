Manitoba Health issues warning on recalled U.S. cinnamon-apple snack pouches

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Health has issued a warning on recalled cinnamon-apple snack pouches from the United States.

The province says parents and caregivers are advised to keep an eye on food and product recalls in Canada and the U.S. after a child was discovered to have blood lead levels higher than national guidelines.

The child had eaten apple sauce which was recalled in early November in the U.S. by the FDA due to elevated levels of lead. It noted young children are more likely to consume these foods and are more sensitive to lead exposure.

The province says it has been made aware of a Manitoba child who consumed these snack pouches. The child has not experienced any negative symptoms related to lead exposure but their caregivers took them to the doctors for a follow-up after learning about the recall.

Testing found elevated levels of lead in the child’s blood. The province will not be providing further details about the child.

The affected products include WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, Schnucks cinnamon-flavoured apple sauce pouches and variety pack and Weis cinnamon apple sauce pouches.

The above brands are not sold in Canada and by now should have been removed from store shelves in the United States, however, the province says if anyone has purchased them from the U.S. they should dispose of them.

More information regarding recalls can be found online.