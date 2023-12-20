Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba Health issues warning on recalled U.S. cinnamon-apple snack pouches

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 4:35 pm
This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows three recalled applesauce products - WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack, and Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches. U.S. food inspectors found “extremely high” lead levels in cinnamon at a plant in Ecuador that made applesauce pouches tainted with the metal. The recalled pouches have been linked to dozens of illnesses in U.S. kids. The FDA said Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, the agency is continuing to investigate. (FDA via AP). View image in full screen
This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows three recalled applesauce products - WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack, and Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches. U.S. food inspectors found “extremely high” lead levels in cinnamon at a plant in Ecuador that made applesauce pouches tainted with the metal. The recalled pouches have been linked to dozens of illnesses in U.S. kids. The FDA said Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, the agency is continuing to investigate. (FDA via AP).
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba Health has issued a warning on recalled cinnamon-apple snack pouches from the United States.

The province says parents and caregivers are advised to keep an eye on food and product recalls in Canada and the U.S. after a child was discovered to have blood lead levels higher than national guidelines.

The child had eaten apple sauce which was recalled in early November in the U.S. by the FDA  due to elevated levels of lead. It noted young children are more likely to consume these foods and are more sensitive to lead exposure.

Click to play video: 'Fresh-cut fruit brands recalled in multiple provinces for salmonella risk'
Fresh-cut fruit brands recalled in multiple provinces for salmonella risk

The province says it has been made aware of a Manitoba child who consumed these snack pouches. The child has not experienced any negative symptoms related to lead exposure but their caregivers took them to the doctors for a follow-up after learning about the recall.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Testing found elevated levels of lead in the child’s blood. The province will not be providing further details about the child.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The affected products include WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, Schnucks cinnamon-flavoured apple sauce pouches and variety pack and Weis cinnamon apple sauce pouches.

The above brands are not sold in Canada and by now should have been removed from store shelves in the United States, however, the province says if anyone has purchased them from the U.S. they should dispose of them.

More information regarding recalls can be found online.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices