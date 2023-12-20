Fatal northeast Calgary crash closes section of 19th Street

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following a Wednesday morning crash in northeast Calgary.

EMS officials confirm emergency crews responded to the 4000 block of 19th Street Northeast at around 10:45 a.m. for reports of a collision.

Global News arrived on scene and spotted an overturned silver SUV and a damaged black SUV. One body was covered by a tarp.

Stuart Brideaux, EMS public education officer, confirmed to Global News that an adult who was in the silver SUV was pronounced dead on scene while the second adult occupant of the vehicle was taken by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The driver of the black SUV, an adult who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was not assessed by paramedics.

As of 11:30 a.m., the intersection of 39th Avenue and 19th Street was closed to traffic.

More to come…