Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP apprehend wanted suspect following vehicle ramming incident

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 1:17 pm
RCMP badge.
RCMP badge. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba RCMP say they have apprehended a wanted suspect following a vehicle ramming incident in Mitchell.

On Tuesday, officers raided a home in Mitchell to arrest a 32-year-old man who was wanted on 26 outstanding charges, when the man left the home, got into a car and attmepted to drive off.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say officers blocked the suspect in but the man refused to stop and rammed a police vehicle. Consequently, his vehicle was unusable and he was safely placed under arrest.

Trending Now

No one was injured in the incident and police say the suspect’s vehicle was confirmed to be stolen.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices