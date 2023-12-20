Manitoba RCMP apprehend wanted suspect following vehicle ramming incident

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say they have apprehended a wanted suspect following a vehicle ramming incident in Mitchell.

On Tuesday, officers raided a home in Mitchell to arrest a 32-year-old man who was wanted on 26 outstanding charges, when the man left the home, got into a car and attmepted to drive off.

Police say officers blocked the suspect in but the man refused to stop and rammed a police vehicle. Consequently, his vehicle was unusable and he was safely placed under arrest.

No one was injured in the incident and police say the suspect’s vehicle was confirmed to be stolen.