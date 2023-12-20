Teachers in Ontario’s French language public school system to hold strike vote

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Teachers in Ontario’s French-language public school system will be voting next month on whether to give their union a strike mandate after nearly a year and a half of bargaining.

Union president Anne Vinet-Roy says the government is insisting on proposals “that will add to teachers’ workloads and worsen the critical staff shortages” threatening the French-language education system.

Strike votes have been set for Jan. 24 to Jan. 26.

As well, the Association des enseignantes et enseignants franco-ontariens is asking for a conciliator to help move contract negotiations forward.

Elementary and secondary teachers have reached deals with the province that settle certain issues and leave others to an arbitrator to decide.

Like the French teachers, Ontario’s English Catholic teachers remain without a deal and have also asked for conciliation, after members voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike.