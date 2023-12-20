Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Teachers in Ontario’s French language public school system to hold strike vote

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2023 11:27 am
Ontario's Education Minister Stephen Lecce speaks to journalists at the Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto on Monday December 5, 2022.Teachers in Ontario's French-language public school system will be voting next month on whether to give their union a strike mandate after nearly a year and a half of bargaining. View image in full screen
Ontario's Education Minister Stephen Lecce speaks to journalists at the Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto on Monday December 5, 2022.Teachers in Ontario's French-language public school system will be voting next month on whether to give their union a strike mandate after nearly a year and a half of bargaining. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Teachers in Ontario’s French-language public school system will be voting next month on whether to give their union a strike mandate after nearly a year and a half of bargaining.

Union president Anne Vinet-Roy says the government is insisting on proposals “that will add to teachers’ workloads and worsen the critical staff shortages” threatening the French-language education system.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Strike votes have been set for Jan. 24 to Jan. 26.

As well, the Association des enseignantes et enseignants franco-ontariens is asking for a conciliator to help move contract negotiations forward.

Trending Now

Elementary and secondary teachers have reached deals with the province that settle certain issues and leave others to an arbitrator to decide.

Like the French teachers, Ontario’s English Catholic teachers remain without a deal and have also asked for conciliation, after members voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices