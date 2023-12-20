Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man brandishes knife during dispute on Main Street in Brighton: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 10:34 am
Click to play video: 'Peterborough Police Service releases third-quarter crime stats of 2023'
Peterborough Police Service releases third-quarter crime stats of 2023
RELATED: The Peterborough Police Service has released their latest crime stats on the third-quarter of 2023. Tricia Mason has the latest. – Dec 12, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man faces a weapon charge following an incident on Main Street in the town of Brighton, Ont., earlier this week.

According to Northumberland OPP, just before noon on Monday, officers responded to an argument during which a man allegedly threatened another person with a knife.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

No injuries were reported.

Officers found the suspect who allegedly resisted arrest before being handcuffed. A knife was located and seized.

Trending Now

A 57-year-old man with no fixed address was charged with assault with a weapon and resisting a peace officer.

The man was held in custody for a future bail hearing in court in Cobourg.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices