Man brandishes knife during dispute on Main Street in Brighton: Northumberland OPP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man faces a weapon charge following an incident on Main Street in the town of Brighton, Ont., earlier this week.

According to Northumberland OPP, just before noon on Monday, officers responded to an argument during which a man allegedly threatened another person with a knife.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

No injuries were reported.

Officers found the suspect who allegedly resisted arrest before being handcuffed. A knife was located and seized.

A 57-year-old man with no fixed address was charged with assault with a weapon and resisting a peace officer.

The man was held in custody for a future bail hearing in court in Cobourg.