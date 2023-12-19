Body of woman found after house fire in Grand Bay-Westfield, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

The body of an 80-year-old woman was found in a home in Grand Bay-Westfield, N.B., after fire crews put out a blaze at the residence.

A media release from the town says crews, along with RCMP and ambulance, responded to the fire in the 200 block of Highland Road at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

“Upon arrival, the home was heavily involved in fire. Twenty-nine firefighters were on scene for approximately five hours,” the release said.

Officials said while the investigation into the fire is ongoing, it is not considered suspicious at this time.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

“The Grand Bay-Westfield Volunteer Fire-Rescue Department would like to acknowledge and thank the RCMP, Ambulance New Brunswick, Office of the Fire Marshal, and Coroner’s Office for their assistance,” the release added.