Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

Body of woman found after house fire in Grand Bay-Westfield, N.B.

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 19, 2023 3:21 pm
Global News Morning New Brunswick: December 19
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers on Global New Brunswick.
The body of an 80-year-old woman was found in a home in Grand Bay-Westfield, N.B., after fire crews put out a blaze at the residence.

A media release from the town says crews, along with RCMP and ambulance, responded to the fire in the 200 block of Highland Road at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

“Upon arrival, the home was heavily involved in fire. Twenty-nine firefighters were on scene for approximately five hours,” the release said.

Officials said while the investigation into the fire is ongoing, it is not considered suspicious at this time.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

“The Grand Bay-Westfield Volunteer Fire-Rescue Department would like to acknowledge and thank the RCMP, Ambulance New Brunswick, Office of the Fire Marshal, and Coroner’s Office for their assistance,” the release added.

