Behind the scenes: How AI is used at Amazon warehouses

Amazon offered a behind-the-scenes look at how artificial intelligence is used at its YEG2 fulfilment centre in Acheson, just outside Edmonton.

The last few weeks of December are busy ones at Amazon warehouses as the company works to fulfil millions of customer orders.

Amazon YEG2 fulfilment centre in Acheson, Alta., on Dec. 19, 2023. Global News

And it’s using AI to help.

The site uses automated stations to improve safety and ergonomics, including ROBIN, a robotic arm that responds to its environment in real time.

This particular warehouse — YEG2 in Acheson — has had delivery accuracy of greater than 99.5 per cent since Black Friday, meaning thousands of items have been correctly processed from order to shipment in as little as three hours for Alberta customers.

The 2.4-million square-foot facility processes more than 680,000 units daily — that’s close to 600 packages every minute.

The site also conducts daily safety inspections and makes “hundreds of changes as a result of employee feedback,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

