Consumer

Behind the scenes: How AI is used at Amazon warehouses

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted December 19, 2023 2:48 pm
Amazon posts 600 jobs for new Edmonton-area facility
At a time when the economy has been slow to recover during the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon Canada has posted 600 job vacancies for its massive new warehouse just south of Edmonton in Nisku. Sarah Ryan reports – Jul 6, 2020
Amazon offered a behind-the-scenes look at how artificial intelligence is used at its YEG2 fulfilment centre in Acheson, just outside Edmonton.

The last few weeks of December are busy ones at Amazon warehouses as the company works to fulfil millions of customer orders.

Amazon YEG2 fulfilment centre in Acheson, Alta., on Dec. 19, 2023.
Amazon YEG2 fulfilment centre in Acheson, Alta., on Dec. 19, 2023. Global News

And it’s using AI to help.

The site uses automated stations to improve safety and ergonomics, including ROBIN, a robotic arm that responds to its environment in real time.

Amazon YEG2 fulfilment centre in Acheson, Alta., on Dec. 19, 2023.
Amazon YEG2 fulfilment centre in Acheson, Alta., on Dec. 19, 2023. Global News

This particular warehouse — YEG2 in Acheson — has had delivery accuracy of greater than 99.5 per cent since Black Friday, meaning thousands of items have been correctly processed from order to shipment in as little as three hours for Alberta customers.

Amazon YEG2 fulfilment centre in Acheson, Alta., on Dec. 19, 2023.
Amazon YEG2 fulfilment centre in Acheson, Alta., on Dec. 19, 2023. Global News

The 2.4-million square-foot facility processes more than 680,000 units daily — that’s close to 600 packages every minute.

Amazon YEG2 fulfilment centre in Acheson, Alta., on Dec. 19, 2023. View image in full screen
Amazon YEG2 fulfilment centre in Acheson, Alta., on Dec. 19, 2023. Global News

The site also conducts daily safety inspections and makes “hundreds of changes as a result of employee feedback,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

Amazon YEG2 fulfilment centre in Acheson, Alta., on Dec. 19, 2023. View image in full screen
Amazon YEG2 fulfilment centre in Acheson, Alta., on Dec. 19, 2023. Global News
Amazon Canada set to ramp up hiring in expansion plan
