Canada

2nd Alberta Amazon warehouse files for unionization vote

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2022 5:41 pm
Organizers from Teamsters Local Union 362 rally outside an Amazon facility to get support and distribute information to Amazon workers, in Nisku, Alta, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. View image in full screen
Organizers from Teamsters Local Union 362 rally outside an Amazon facility to get support and distribute information to Amazon workers, in Nisku, Alta, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jason Franson

A group of Amazon warehouse workers in Alberta are trying again to unionize.

Teamsters Local Union 362 says it has filed a second time for a unionization vote at the Amazon warehouse in Nisku, south of Edmonton.

The application must be certified by the Alberta Labour Relations Board before a vote can take place.

Read more: Teamsters to hold unionization vote at Amazon warehouse in Alberta

The Teamsters attempted to form a union at the Nisku Amazon site last fall. But they were unable to get their proposed vote certified after the labour relations board concluded they had failed to reach the required threshold of signed union cards.

Trending Stories

The Teamsters say this time they are confident they have reached the required threshold and will be awarded a vote.

Story continues below advertisement

If successful, the workers at the Nisku warehouse will be the first in Canada to vote on whether or not to unionize.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
