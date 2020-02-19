Family confirms worker shocked at future Edmonton-area Amazon warehouse has died

Send this page to someone via email

A worker who suffered an electric shock at the site of a future Amazon warehouse south of Edmonton has died of his injuries.

A Facebook post by Colton Quast’s mother says her 25-year-old son “passed away peacefully” early Wednesday morning.

Marlyn Quast-Frank wrote that family, friends and Quast’s fiancee were at his side.

Quast, who was an employee of A Circuit Electric Ltd., suffered life-threatening injuries last Thursday while working at the site in Nisku, Alta.

He was taken to hospital where he was put in a medically induced coma.

Occupational Health and Safety was investigating.

