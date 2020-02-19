Menu

Canada

Family confirms worker shocked at future Edmonton-area Amazon warehouse has died

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2020 2:30 pm
A worker was taken to hospital Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 with critical injuries after being electrocuted while on the job at the under-construction Amazon Canada warehouse at the southern edge of Edmonton.
A worker who suffered an electric shock at the site of a future Amazon warehouse south of Edmonton has died of his injuries.

A Facebook post by Colton Quast’s mother says her 25-year-old son “passed away peacefully” early Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Victim of electrocution incident at Leduc County Amazon warehouse site identified

Marlyn Quast-Frank wrote that family, friends and Quast’s fiancee were at his side.

Quast, who was an employee of A Circuit Electric Ltd., suffered life-threatening injuries last Thursday while working at the site in Nisku, Alta.

READ MORE: Worker critically injured at Amazon warehouse worksite in Leduc County

He was taken to hospital where he was put in a medically induced coma.

Occupational Health and Safety was investigating.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
