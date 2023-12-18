‘An Earth angel’: Friends demand justice after B.C. woman killed in Mexico

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: Some of the details in this story are disturbing. Discretion is advised.

The death of a woman in Mexico is now under investigation and her friends and family are demanding justice.

Val Vardabasso, 58, originally from B.C. and now living in Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point, just south of the border with Arizona, is believed to have been killed in her home.

Leanna Byrd knew Vardabasso for 45 years. The two attended school together in Prince George and later were roommates.

“She was the most warm person, like an Earth angel,” Byrd told Global News.

“She was an outstanding human being.”

Byrd said Vardabasso was living in Victoria when she was offered an opportunity to housesit in Mexico and she loved it.

“She actually was offered a second residence and that’s what she did. And she was a real part of the community there for over a decade.”

View image in full screen Val Vardabasso was living in Mexico for more than 10 years before her death, friends say. Facebook

Circumstances surrounding Vardabasso’s death are still being investigated but Byrd said it was Thursday morning when her friend’s neighbours said they heard some sounds coming from her house.

“They went over and noticed that her truck lights were on,” Byrd said. “So the door was unlocked and the keys were in the ignition. So they turned the lights off and tried to call her, but she didn’t respond, so they thought she could possibly be sleeping. So they waited until 10 a.m.”

Byrd said that was when the neighbours went to the back of the house and saw that the sliding door had been forced open. She said they went inside and found Vardabasso’s body, which was inside the shower with her hands and feet bound.

“It wasn’t a very pretty sight and she deserves better than that,” Byrd said. “She was a real Earth angel and she gave to everyone. And this is just devastating for everybody who knows her.”

View image in full screen Val Vardabasso was living in Mexico for more than 10 years before her death, friends say. Facebook

Authorities in Mexico are not providing any details at this time.

Global News has also reached out to Global Affairs Canada who did not provide any comment Monday.

Friends have been posting tributes to social media saying Vardabasso was “nice, kind, happy and living life” and “Puerto Peñasco now has a new shining star.”

“I felt the need to reach out to speak for her, since she can’t be she can’t speak anymore,” Byrd said. “I’ll miss her a great deal. And so will so many other people.”