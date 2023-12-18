Menu

Canada

Crash near casino in west Toronto leaves man seriously injured

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 6:24 am
The scene of the crash in the area of Highway 27 and Nearctic Drive. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash in the area of Highway 27 and Nearctic Drive. Global News
A crash near the Great Canadian Casino Resort in west Toronto on Sunday left a man seriously injured, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the area of Highway 27 and Nearctic Drive, which is just south of Rexdale Boulevard, at 9:15 p.m.

Police said there were reports of a single-vehicle crash. A male was rushed to hospital.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a local trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police.

