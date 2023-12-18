Crash near casino in west Toronto leaves man seriously injured

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A crash near the Great Canadian Casino Resort in west Toronto on Sunday left a man seriously injured, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the area of Highway 27 and Nearctic Drive, which is just south of Rexdale Boulevard, at 9:15 p.m.

Police said there were reports of a single-vehicle crash. A male was rushed to hospital.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a local trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police.

View image in full screen The scene of the crash in the area of Highway 27 and Nearctic Drive. Global News

COLLISION:

HWY 27 and Nearctic Dr.

9:15 pm

-reports of a single vehicle collision

-police, @Toronto_Fire & @TorontoMedics o/s

-1 male, taken to hospital via emergency run w/unknown injuries

-ongoing investigation

-anyone w/info call 416-808-1900#GO2896336

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 18, 2023