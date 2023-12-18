Crash near casino in west Toronto leaves man seriously injured

A crash near the Great Canadian Casino Resort in west Toronto on Sunday left a man seriously injured, police say.
Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the area of Highway 27 and Nearctic Drive, which is just south of Rexdale Boulevard, at 9:15 p.m.
Police said there were reports of a single-vehicle crash. A male was rushed to hospital.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a local trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
There is no word on what may have led to the crash.
Anyone with information was asked to contact police.
