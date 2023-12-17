Lake Country RCMP impound five vehicles in 6 days

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP officers in Lake Country were kept busy this past week, impounding five vehicles in six days.

From Dec. 10 to 15, four vehicles were taken off the road for impaired driving, and another for excessive speeding.

Officers set up radars along Highway 97 north of Lake country on Dec. 10 and caught one driver cruising at 145 km/h. While pulled over, the officer also noticed evidence of alcohol consumption from the driver, and after providing breath samples, it was determined the driver was over the legal limit.

“They were issued a violation ticket for excessive speed, 90-day driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP),” the RCMP said in a release.

The following day, an officer pulled a vehicle over for speeding and the operator of the vehicle showed signs of impairment. Breath samples taken indicated them to be over the legal limit, and they were issued a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day vehicle suspension.

Story continues below advertisement

2:18 RCMP arrest, charge teenager in relation to alleged terror plot on Ottawa Jewish community

On Dec. 12, a vehicle was impounded for seven days, and the driver was handed a violation ticket after police radar caught a vehicle going 112 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. Then, on the 14th, officers made a stop at a party on Jim Bailey Road to notify those inside that police would be conducting enforcement in the area looking for impaired drivers.

“Unfortunately, one person did not heed the warning and was stopped driving away. They provided a breath sample and found to be impaired. They were issued a 90/30 IRP,” RCMP said.

On Dec. 15, while patrolling Highway 97, an officer witnessed a vehicle swerving while driving. When it turned into 7-11 the car was stopped, and the driver appeared to be under the influence. After taking a breath sample, it was determined that the driver was impaired, and they were also issued a 90/30 IRP.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want everyone to enjoy the holidays being able to get to their homes and gatherings safely. Lake Country officers will be on patrol to ensure the roads are safe to travel and will be looking for anyone placing other travellers in danger. Happy holidays,” says Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle, Lake Country Detachment Media Officer.