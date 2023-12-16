Junior hockey: Rockets edge Raiders, Vees down Warriors in OT

A roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.
WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE
At Prince Albert, Tij Iginla scored with just 22 seconds remaining in the game as the Rockets downed the Raiders in a tight battle on Friday night.
Max Graham, Marcus Pacheco and Ethan Neutens also scored for Kelowna (14-15-2-0), which led 1-0 after the first period but entered the third tied 2-2.
Iginla’s winner came at 19:38, a loose puck he jammed home after his wraparound was denied by Raiders goalie Max Hildebrand.
The 17-year-old from Lake Country also netted two helpers, having set up his team’s first two goals. To date, the second-year forward has 24 goals and 40 points in 31 games this season.
Oli Chenier, Justice Christensen and Krzysztof Macias replied for Prince Albert (17-15-0-2), which never led in the game, but managed to tie it up each time Kelowna scored, except for the last.
Jari Kykkanen had a solid outing for the Rockets, stopping 20 of 23 shots, with Hildebrand turning aside 21 of 25 shots for the Raiders.
Kelowna was 1-for-5 on the power play while Prince Albert was 2-for-6.
On Saturday evening, the Rockets will close out their five-game East Division road swing in Saskatoon against the league-leading Blades (23-8-1-0).
So far on their trip, Kelowna is 3-1. Saskatoon’s last game was Wednesday, a 5-1 home-ice win against Kamloops.
Notably, Kamloops was also in action on Friday, as they closed out their five-game East Division swing with a 5-3 win over Moose Jaw. It was the Blazers’ lone win of the road trip (1-4).
Following Saturday’s game, the Rockets will break for the holiday season. Their next game is Dec. 27, in Kamloops.
Friday’s results
- Kamloops 5, Moose Jaw 3
- Regina 5, Lethbridge 2
- Swift Current 6, Edmonton 3
- Calgary 4, Medicine Hat 3
- Prince George 6, Wenatchee 3
- Victoria 3, Tri-City 2
- Portland 6, Spokane 5 (OT)
- Vancouver 2, Seattle 1 (OT)
Saturday’s games
- Moose Jaw at Brandon
- Kelowna at Saskatoon
- Spokane at Portland
- Lethbridge at Medicine Hat
- Regina at Red Deer
- Seattle at Everett
- Tri-City at Victoria
- Prince George at Vancouver
Sunday’s games
- Swift Current at Calgary
- Regina at Edmonton
- Seattle at Vancouver
- Everett at Wenatchee
B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE
Penticton 3, West Kelowna 2 (OT)
At Penticton, Callum Arnott scored the game-winning goal, seven minutes into overtime, as the Vees downed the Warriors Friday night.
Larry Keenan and Cade Littler scored in regulation for Penticton (20-3-2-2-0), which led 1-0 after the first period but trailed 2-1 midway through the third.
Littler tied the game at 12:48, roughly 90 seconds after West Kelowna went ahead 2-1, with Arnott ending the contest at 7:25 of overtime.
The league-leading Vees, who snapped a two-game losing streak, outshot the Warriors 43-26.
- Boy, 11, dies after getting hit by puck during minor hockey practice in Quebec
- Trae Young leads Hawks past Raptors 125-104
- Halifax youth basketball league banning fans over ‘unexplainable’ spectator behaviour
- In first news conference with Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani dodges questions about Tommy John surgery
Jack Pridham, who made it 1-1 at 1:37 of the second, and Michael Salandra, at 11:17 of the second, replied for West Kelowna (18-6-3-0-0).
Andrew Ness made 24 saves for the Vees, with Rorke Applebee stopping 40 shots for the Warriors.
Both teams were scoreless on the power play, with Penticton going 0-for-2 and West Kelowna at 0-for-3.
At Cranbrook, the Vipers mustered only one goal despite outshooting the Bucks 42-35 Friday night.
Isaac Tremblay had his team’s only marker as Vernon (16-10-1-0-0) trailed 1-0 and 3-0 at the period breaks. His goal came late in the third, at 15:24, spoiling the Bucks’ shutout hopes.
Joseph Blackley, Sam Belanger and Kaslo Ferner scored for Cranbrook (13-14-1-0-0).
Ethan David and Colin Reay split the netminding duties for Vernon, with David stopping 15 of 17 shots and Reay going 17 of 18 in relief. Braedyn McIntosh made 41 saves for the Bucks.
Vernon was 0-for-6 on the power play while Cranbrook was 2-for-3.
Friday’s results
- Chilliwack 6, Alberni Valley 4
- Cowichan Valley 5, Victoria 0
- Trail 8, Prince George 7
- Surrey 6, Powell River 4
- Nanaimo 5, Langley 3
Saturday’s games
- Surrey at Chilliwack
- Trail at Prince George
- Cowichan Valley at Victoria
- Salmon Arm at Cranbrook
- Alberni Valley at Coquitlam
- Penticton at West Kelowna
- Nanaimo at Merritt
- Powell River at Langley
Sunday’s games
- No games scheduled
KIJHL
Friday’s results
- Kimberley 3, Golden 0
- Summerland 5, Osoyoos 2
- Kelowna 2, Princeton 1 (SO)
- Chase 4, Columbia Valley 1
- Sicamous 9, 100 Mile House 2
- Beaver Valley 3, Creston Valley 1
- Grand Forks 6, Castlegar 0
- Nelson 6, Spokane 4
- Revelstoke 4, North Okanagan 3 (OT)
Saturday’s games
- Golden at Fernie
- Revelstoke at Princeton
- Summerland at 100 Mile House
- Kamloops at Chase
- Columbia Valley at Sicamous
- Spokane at Beaver Valley
- Nelson at Grand Forks
- Kelowna at North Okanagan
Sunday’s game
- Osoyoos at Kelowna
Comments