Canada

Residents safely evacuated in Edmonton Street apartment fire caused by kitchen mishap

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 15, 2023 6:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg fire crews respond to downtown apartment building'
Winnipeg fire crews respond to downtown apartment building
Firefighters and paramedics were seen directing large fans near the front door of an apartment building on Edmonton Street near Assiniboine Avenue on Friday afternoon. No other information was reported at the time of writing.
Residents in an apartment building on Edmonton Street in Winnipeg were safely evacuated after a blaze broke out due to a kitchen mishap on Friday.

The city says at 1:18 p.m. crews went to the three-storey building in the 0 – 100 block of Edmonton Street and were confronted with smoke.

Crews fought the fire from inside the building and it was under control by 1:52 p.m.

Firefighters got all the residents out safely and no injuries were reported.

People were able to return to their suites once smoke was ventilated from the building and in the meantime, shelter was provided for them.

The city says the fire was caused by a cooking stove that was left unattended. Damage was primarily contained to the suite where the fire originated. Damage estimates are not available at this time.

