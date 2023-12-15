Menu

Crime

GTA basketball coach charged after allegedly sexually assaulting 16-year-old player

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted December 15, 2023 6:20 pm
Investigators from the Peel Regional Police Special Victims Unit have charged a 35-year-old basketball coach following a sexual assault investigation.
Investigators from the Peel Regional Police Special Victims Unit have charged a 35-year-old basketball coach following a sexual assault investigation.
A basketball coach who worked throughout the Greater Toronto Area has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a teen player.

According to Peel Regional Police, a 16-year-old female basketball player played on a local team between the spring of 2022 and the summer of 2023.

During her time on the team, police say the victim was sexually assaulted by her coach.

As a result of their investigation, officers arrested 35-year-old Richard Chong of Mississauga on Dec. 13.

Police say Chong now faces sexual assault and sexual exploitation charges.

Chong worked as a basketball coach for the past 13 years in multiple areas within the GTA and is currently employed as a coach and a volunteer within the Region of Peel, according to police.

Investigators are concerned that there may be more victims and ask anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting PeelCrimeStoppers.ca.

