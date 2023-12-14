Alberta RCMP’s major crimes unit investigating suspicious death in Lamont County

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the RCMP’s major crimes unit are investigating the death of a person whose body was found northeast of Edmonton on Thursday.

Police said officers from the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP detachment received a report about a person’s body being seen on Township Road 552 near Range Road 201 in Lamont County.

Police did not provide details about the person who died or why they consider the death to be suspicious.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP detachment at 780) 997-7900. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by contacting them online.