Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Motorists band together to rescue runaway chihuahua on busy New York highway

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 3:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Runaway chihuahua rescued from busy highway'
Runaway chihuahua rescued from busy highway
WATCH: Drivers worked together to help rescue a runaway chihuahua on the Staten Island Expressway in New York on Dec. 5.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A group of motorists in New York banded together recently to rescue a terrified dog on a busy highway.

Katie Montello captured the chase and eventual rescue on her dashcam.

A little chihuahua named Bean had been spooked by another dog and ran out onto the Staten Island Expressway on Dec. 5.

Bean can be seen running down the highway, spooked by the cars around him.

Motorists were slowing down with their hazard lights on so they could drive alongside the terrified dog but the noise of the engines and honking continued to spook little Bean.

Click to play video: 'Steer leads police on chase through central Edmonton after breaking out of Farmfair'
Steer leads police on chase through central Edmonton after breaking out of Farmfair
Trending Now

Drivers also stopped on the expressway and tried to grab the dog but Bean continued to run.

Story continues below advertisement

Eventually, a few drivers slowed down to form a barrier, shielding Bean from fast-moving traffic so they were able to pick up the dog.

Bean has since been reunited with his owners and now has his own Instagram account.

Sign up to receive newsletters and breaking news email alerts.

More on World
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices