Motorists band together to rescue runaway chihuahua on busy New York highway

A group of motorists in New York banded together recently to rescue a terrified dog on a busy highway.

Katie Montello captured the chase and eventual rescue on her dashcam.

A little chihuahua named Bean had been spooked by another dog and ran out onto the Staten Island Expressway on Dec. 5.

Bean can be seen running down the highway, spooked by the cars around him.

Motorists were slowing down with their hazard lights on so they could drive alongside the terrified dog but the noise of the engines and honking continued to spook little Bean.

Drivers also stopped on the expressway and tried to grab the dog but Bean continued to run.

Eventually, a few drivers slowed down to form a barrier, shielding Bean from fast-moving traffic so they were able to pick up the dog.

Bean has since been reunited with his owners and now has his own Instagram account.

