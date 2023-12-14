Menu

Crime

3 B.C. Amazon delivery drivers facing theft charges for attempting to sell client items online

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 1:32 pm
A look at some of the items seized by Burnaby RCMP from delivery drivers. View image in full screen
A look at some of the items seized by Burnaby RCMP from delivery drivers. Burnaby RCMP
Three delivery drivers are facing theft charges following three separate Burnaby RCMP investigations.

RCMP said in each case, the driver was accused of stealing the packages they were meant to be delivering and then attempting to sell the items online.

The first case happened on Sept. 10 when Burnaby RCMP officers responded to a report of an Amazon driver stealing packages and then selling them online.

Police executed a search warrant on Sept. 29 at the driver’s home in Vancouver and found 32 packages worth about $2,200. The suspect, a 28-year-old man, was arrested and released pending approval of charges.

Then, on Nov. 16, Burnaby RCMP received another report of an Amazon driver stealing packages. Officers executed a search warrant at the driver’s Surrey home on Nov. 22 and now the 26-year-old man faces six counts of theft, police said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. delivery driver accused of selling packages online'
B.C. delivery driver accused of selling packages online

On Nov. 28, another report of an Amazon driver stealing packages was received by police.

Burnaby RCMP officer executed a search warrant on Nov. 29 at the driver’s Vancouver home and the suspect, a 25-year-old man, was arrested and released.

Three counts of theft are expected to be forwarded to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of charges, police said.

The items stolen include everything from a $627 men’s watch to a $35 Apple air tag, police confirmed.

In each case, police said Amazon, which has a warehouse in Burnaby, proactively identified possible thefts and contacted Burnaby RCMP to report them.

“It is unusual to see these types of thefts, let alone a pattern of separate incidents, as safeguards and security measures put in place by these types of businesses are often an effective deterrent,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj with the Burnaby RCMP said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“In all three of these cases, information gathered by Amazon was key in the investigation and the recovery of the goods.”

Click to play video: 'Amazon Canada workers look to unionize'
Amazon Canada workers look to unionize

While the investigations are still underway, there is nothing to indicate the three incidents are linked, police said.

