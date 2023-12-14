Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

14-year-old charged with attempted murder in Toronto stabbing of teen

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 10:05 am
Police at the scene following a stabbing last Saturday. Toronto police said Thursday they had arrested two 14-year-old boys, with one facing a charge of attempted murder. View image in full screen
Police at the scene following a stabbing last Saturday. Toronto police said Thursday they had arrested two 14-year-old boys, with one facing a charge of attempted murder. Mark Bray / Global News
Toronto police say a 14-year-old boy is facing an attempted murder charge after a stabbing at a TTC station earlier this week.

Police said on Saturday at around 3:20 p.m., a group of youths were in the TTC bus concourse level at Don Mills Subway Station.

An altercation broke out between two groups and a 17-year-old boy was stabbed.

The teen was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. His condition is still critical but stable, police said.

“With the assistance of the public, officers were able to locate and arrest the person responsible for the stabbing who attempted to flee the scene on a departing bus,” police allege. “A second male was arrested and found to be in possession of a weapon.”

In an update on Thursday, police said they arrested two 14-year-old boys.

One boy is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon.

Another boy is charged with possession of a weapon.

Due to the provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the boys’ identities cannot be revealed.

