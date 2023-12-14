14-year-old charged with attempted murder in Toronto stabbing of teen

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 14-year-old boy is facing an attempted murder charge after a stabbing at a TTC station earlier this week.

Police said on Saturday at around 3:20 p.m., a group of youths were in the TTC bus concourse level at Don Mills Subway Station.

An altercation broke out between two groups and a 17-year-old boy was stabbed.

The teen was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. His condition is still critical but stable, police said.

“With the assistance of the public, officers were able to locate and arrest the person responsible for the stabbing who attempted to flee the scene on a departing bus,” police allege. “A second male was arrested and found to be in possession of a weapon.”

In an update on Thursday, police said they arrested two 14-year-old boys.

One boy is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon.

Another boy is charged with possession of a weapon.

Due to the provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the boys’ identities cannot be revealed.