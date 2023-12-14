Stabbing in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood sends man to hospital

Toronto Police say a man was rushed to hospital after a stabbing in the city’s Leslieville neighbourhood early Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to Gerrard Street and Redwood Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. for a stabbing.
Police said a man was stabbed and then took refuge in a nearby building.
Paramedics told Global News they took a man in his 40s to a trauma centre in serious condition.
The suspect is described as a teen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Trending Now
More on Crime
- Jon Venables, toddler killer who murdered when he was just 10, denied parole
- Florida newlyweds allegedly killed by ex-husband 1 week after wedding
- Ontario woman charged with murder in death of 10-month-old baby: police
- Former U.S. election worker says Giuliani’s falsehoods made her suicidal, isolated
Comments