Crime

Stabbing in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood sends man to hospital

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 7:23 am
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News
Toronto Police say a man was rushed to hospital after a stabbing in the city’s Leslieville neighbourhood early Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to Gerrard Street and Redwood Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. for a stabbing.

Police said a man was stabbed and then took refuge in a nearby building.

Paramedics told Global News they took a man in his 40s to a trauma centre in serious condition.

The suspect is described as a teen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

