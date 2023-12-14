Stabbing in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood sends man to hospital

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto Police say a man was rushed to hospital after a stabbing in the city’s Leslieville neighbourhood early Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to Gerrard Street and Redwood Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. for a stabbing.

Police said a man was stabbed and then took refuge in a nearby building.

Paramedics told Global News they took a man in his 40s to a trauma centre in serious condition.

The suspect is described as a teen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

STABBING

Redwood Avenue/Gerrard Street East (1:34 am)

– man stabbed on Greenwood Avenue, took refuge in nearby building

– taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

– possible suspect: White, male teen

– investigation remains ongoing#GO2867341 ^vk — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 14, 2023