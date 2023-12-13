Vancouver Island RCMP seek man accused of stealing $20,000 in jewelry

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Langford, B.C., are looking for a man accused of ripping off an estimated $20,000 from a local jeweler.

The theft allegedly took place on Saturday, Dec. 9, at a business at 730 Gold Stream Ave.

Police said the man tried on several necklaces, then fled the store without paying for them.

Police are looking for a man between the ages of 25 and 30 years old with dark hair, a mustache and pockmarks on his face. He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and baggy dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.