Vancouver Island RCMP seek man accused of stealing $20,000 in jewelry

RCMP in Langford, B.C., are looking for a man accused of ripping off an estimated $20,000 from a local jeweler.
The theft allegedly took place on Saturday, Dec. 9, at a business at 730 Gold Stream Ave.
Police said the man tried on several necklaces, then fled the store without paying for them.
Police are looking for a man between the ages of 25 and 30 years old with dark hair, a mustache and pockmarks on his face. He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and baggy dark pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.
