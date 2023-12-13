Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver Island RCMP seek man accused of stealing $20,000 in jewelry

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 10:04 pm
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call West Shore RCMP. View image in full screen
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call West Shore RCMP. West Shore RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Langford, B.C., are looking for a man accused of ripping off an estimated $20,000 from a local jeweler.

The theft allegedly took place on Saturday, Dec. 9, at a business at 730 Gold Stream Ave.

Police said the man tried on several necklaces, then fled the store without paying for them.

Click to play video: 'Raccoon apprehended by RCMP from inside Langford home'
Raccoon apprehended by RCMP from inside Langford home
Trending Now

Police are looking for a man between the ages of 25 and 30 years old with dark hair, a mustache and pockmarks on his face. He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and baggy dark pants.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices