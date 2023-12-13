Regina Battery Depot to re-open in January after fire caused extensive damage

Send this page to someone via email

New changes are on the horizon for the Regina Battery Depot (RBD) after a fire back in November left the building with extensive damage.

The RBD will re-open at new location in mid-January 2024 but with fewer staff members.

“The fire at Regina Battery Depot/CAA Car Care Centre was a senseless act of vandalism that has resulted in considerable disruptions to the lives of our co-workers, members, customers and clients,” Fred Titanich, president and CEO of CAA Saskatchewan. stated in a release.

“This meant that adjustments to our business operations and staffing had to be made. We originally had 13 staff positions, with some staying on to operate the new RBD, or transferring to other positions at our CAA Regina locations. Some staff have taken early retirement with a few lay-off notices issued recently. We realize this is not the best news for a few of our staff, especially at this time of year.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Nov. 28, 2023, a fire broke out at the RBD located at the CAA’s Car Care Centre on Dewdney Avenue which investigators deemed as “deliberate”, leaving the building with extensive damage.

The business was closed and it was announced on Nov. 28 that it will be demolished to ensure safety. No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

The RBD’s new location will be at 200 Albert St., in the same strip mall where CAA Saskatchewan’s North Albert Street Store is located.

According to a release, a vacant site of 2,000 square feet was available, swill be the new home of RBD. However, due to space limitations, vehicle repairs completed at the former CAA Car Care Centre will no longer be provided.

The new RBD will focus on the retail sale of batteries only and CAA members will still be eligible for a 10-per cent discount.

On Nov. 28, Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) investigators determined the cause of the fire occurred on the north side of the building and was deliberately set.

0:48 Regina firefighters attack blaze from above with cranes