Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Regina Battery Depot to re-open in January after fire caused extensive damage

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 5:26 pm
A fire at Regina Battery Depot and CAA's Car Care Centre has led to adjustments to business operations including new location, few lay-offs and some who had taken early retirement. View image in full screen
A fire at Regina Battery Depot and CAA's Car Care Centre has led to adjustments to business operations including new location, few lay-offs and some who had taken early retirement. Global News/ File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New changes are on the horizon for the Regina Battery Depot (RBD) after a fire back in November left the building with extensive damage.

The RBD will re-open at new location in mid-January 2024 but with fewer staff members.

“The fire at Regina Battery Depot/CAA Car Care Centre was a senseless act of vandalism that has resulted in considerable disruptions to the lives of our co-workers, members, customers and clients,” Fred Titanich, president and CEO of CAA Saskatchewan. stated in a release.

“This meant that adjustments to our business operations and staffing had to be made. We originally had 13 staff positions, with some staying on to operate the new RBD, or transferring to other positions at our CAA Regina locations. Some staff have taken early retirement with a few lay-off notices issued recently. We realize this is not the best news for a few of our staff, especially at this time of year.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Nov. 28, 2023, a fire broke out at the RBD located at the CAA’s Car Care Centre on Dewdney Avenue which investigators deemed as “deliberate”, leaving the building with extensive damage.

The business was closed and it was announced on Nov. 28 that it will be demolished to ensure safety. No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

The RBD’s new location will be at 200 Albert St., in the same strip mall where CAA Saskatchewan’s North Albert Street Store is located.

According to a release, a vacant site of 2,000 square feet was available, swill be the new home of RBD. However, due to space limitations, vehicle repairs completed at the former CAA Car Care Centre will no longer be provided.

Trending Now

The new RBD will focus on the retail sale of batteries only and CAA members will still be eligible for a 10-per cent discount.

On Nov. 28, Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) investigators determined the cause of the fire occurred on the north side of the building and was deliberately set.

Click to play video: 'Regina firefighters attack blaze from above with cranes'
Regina firefighters attack blaze from above with cranes

 

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices