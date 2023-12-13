Road rage preceded fatal Calgary crash where victim crushed against tree: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 34-year-old Calgary man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a road rage incident in the northeast that ended with one man dead.

According to police, the passenger in a 2004 Chevrolet Aveo called 911 at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to report a road rage incident that was underway and had continued throughout several roads.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 2002 GMC Sierra, was reportedly swerving in and out of traffic and, according to the caller, had flashed a knife at the two occupants of the Aveo.

Investigators believe the road rage was prompted by a non-injury hit-and-run crash between the two vehicles.

Police say the 911 operator told the occupants of the Aveo to stop following the Sierra, but the driver of the car continued to follow the truck.

According to police, the driver of the truck stopped in the 6900 block of Temple Drive Northeast, in the community of Temple, and exited the truck.

Surveillance image of the moments before a man was fatally struck by a vehicle along Temple Drive Northeast on Dec. 12, 2023. Supplied

The Aveo drove by the truck and police say it’s believed the man who had been driving the Sierra kicked the passenger side of the passing car.

Police say the driver of the Aveo stopped the car and reversed into the man, pushing him into a tree on the curb.

The man’s injuries from the collision proved fatal and he died at the scene.

Emergency crews at the intersection of Temple Drive and Templemont Drive/58th Street Northeast after the death of a man following a suspected road rage incident on Dec. 12, 2023. Global News

Officers took both the driver and passenger of the Aveo into custody for questioning.

Steven Allen, the alleged driver of the Aveo, was subsequently charged with manslaughter and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6, 2024.

The passenger was released without being charged.

The identity of the deceased has not been released. An autopsy was scheduled to take place Wednesday.