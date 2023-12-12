2 in custody following ‘pedestrian incident’ in northeast Calgary: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is investigating an undisclosed incident in the northeast neighbourhood of Temple and confirm two people were arrested.

According to an EMS spokesperson, emergency crews were called to a location near the intersection of Temple Drive and 58th Street/Templemont Drive Northeast at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

EMS confirms no one was medically assessed at the scene and no one was transported to hospital.

As of 1 p.m., police confirmed to Global News that there was no risk to the public. The intersection was closed to traffic and people were asked to avoid the area.

ALERT: Emergency services are helping a pedestrian involved in an incident on Temple Dr and 58 St NE. Please go slow and watch for fellow Calgarians. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) December 12, 2023