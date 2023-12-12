Menu

Crime

2 in custody following ‘pedestrian incident’ in northeast Calgary: police

By Ryan White Global News
Posted December 12, 2023 3:36 pm
Emergency crews at the intersection of Temple Drive and Templemont Drive/58th Street Northeast. View image in full screen
Emergency crews at the intersection of Temple Drive and Templemont Drive/58th Street Northeast. Global News
The Calgary Police Service is investigating an undisclosed incident in the northeast neighbourhood of Temple and confirm two people were arrested.

According to an EMS spokesperson, emergency crews were called to a location near the intersection of Temple Drive and 58th Street/Templemont Drive Northeast at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

EMS confirms no one was medically assessed at the scene and no one was transported to hospital.

As of 1 p.m., police confirmed to Global News that there was no risk to the public. The intersection was closed to traffic and people were asked to avoid the area.

More to come…

