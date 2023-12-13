Menu

Crime

Calgary man charged with hit-and-run causing death in Labour Day crash on 16th Avenue

By Ryan White Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 1:02 pm
Calgary police said Tuesday they made an arrest three months after a 59-year-old man died in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Sept. 4, 2023. View image in full screen
Calgary police said Tuesday they made an arrest three months after a 59-year-old man died in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Sept. 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A 21-year-old Calgary man has been charged roughly three months after a pedestrian was fatally struck along 16th Avenue in the city’s northwest.

Emergency crews were called to the Montgomery Avenue Northwest intersection in the early hours of Monday, Sept. 4, after a man was severely injured in a hit-and-run.

The 59-year-old victim was taken by ambulance to hospital but died a short time later.

Investigators identified the suspect vehicle as a black Ford Ranger truck and, on Tuesday, a suspect was arrested at an undisclosed location.

Seth Froese has been charged with hit-and-run causing death. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2024.

According to police, alcohol, drugs and excess speed are not considered factors in the fatal crash.

