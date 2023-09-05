Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigate late-night hit and run turned fatal

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 5:57 pm
Calgary polce crime tape and vehicle View image in full screen
File: A Calgary police vehicle along with police tape at a crime scene. Global News
Calgary police are investigating a fatal hit and run from Monday evening.

Just after midnight, a pedestrian was hit at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Montgomery Avenue Northwest.

Police believe a 59-year-old man was hit by a black Ford Ranger pickup truck while he was crossing 16th Avenue, which is also the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police said the man was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he later died.

Police also said the driver of the truck fled the scene, but said there is no evidence that alcohol, drugs or speed were factors in the collision.

The Calgary Police Service continues to investigate the incident and is asking anyone with information or footage from a dashcam or CCTV to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

