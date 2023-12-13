Menu

Canada

Energy stocks help boost S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets also higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2023 11:43 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is seen Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is seen Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Strength in the energy stocks helped Canada’s main stock index move higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also gained ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 53.68 points at 20,287.52.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 32.77 points at 36,610.71. The S&P 500 index was up 8.50 points at 4,652.20, while the Nasdaq composite was up 25.61 points at 14,559.01.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.67 cents US compared with 73.53 cents US on Tuesday.

The January crude contract was up 78 cents at US$69.39 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.33 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$3.60 at US$1,996.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down a penny at US$3.78 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

