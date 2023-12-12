B.C. Highway Patrol investigates fatal weekend collision near Greenwood

Send this page to someone via email

A fatal highway collision in B.C.’s Interior during the weekend is being investigated, and police are seeking the public’s help.

The accident happened on Sunday evening along Highway 3, east of Greenwood, and involved a Chevrolet Tracker and a Subaru Outback.

Police say the driver of the Chevrolet lost control in icy conditions, with the vehicle veering across the centre line and into oncoming traffic, where it collided with the Subaru.

“Tragically, the passenger of the Chevrolet Tracker, a 62-year-old woman from Grand Forks, passed away in hospital several hours later,” Insp. Chad Badry of B.C. Highway Patrol said.

“The driver of that vehicle was also transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police say the occupants of the Subaru were not seriously injured.

“Road conditions were reportedly poor,” police said, “however, all avenues of investigation are being considered at this early stage.”

If you witnessed this crash or have dashcam footage, you’re asked to contact B.C. Highway Patrol in Nelson at 250-354-5180 and reference file number 2023-6210.