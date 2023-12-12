Menu

Crime

2 men charged in series of restaurant break-ins in Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted December 12, 2023 4:20 pm
Two men have been charged in relations to a series of restaurant break-ins throughout Calgary between November and December.
Two men have been charged in relations to a series of restaurant break-ins throughout Calgary between November and December. A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
Two men have been charged in relation to a series of commercial break-ins throughout Calgary between November and December.

According to a Calgary Police Service news release, a series of up to 17 break-ins happened between Nov. 3 and Dec. 5. Police said a majority of the break-ins targeted restaurants in Chinatown and along Edmonton Trail and 16th Avenue Northwest.

Police said two men allegedly worked together to commit the break-ins. Officers identified two potential suspects and arrested them on Dec. 5.

Bruce Richard Bougie, 49, was charged with six counts of break-and-enter. Police said he was also arrested for one outstanding warrant.

Kyle Donald Sterma, 52, was charged with 10 counts of break-and-enter. He was also arrested for one outstanding warrant.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are anticipated.

