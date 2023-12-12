Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

South Edmonton crash leaves driver with life-threatening injuries: police

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 12, 2023 11:58 am
Edmonton police said a vehicle was headed north on 113th Street at about 6:50 a.m. when it went off the road and hit a light pole near 65th Avenue. View image in full screen
Edmonton police said a vehicle was headed north on 113th Street at about 6:50 a.m. when it went off the road and hit a light pole near 65th Avenue. Global One News Helicopter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in south Edmonton on Tuesday morning that sent the driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said a vehicle was headed north on 113th Street at about 6:50 a.m. when it went off the road and hit a light pole near 65th Avenue.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Police did not say how long traffic would be impacted as they investigate.

Click to play video: 'Southeast Edmonton residents call for safety upgrades after fatal crash on 17 Street'
Southeast Edmonton residents call for safety upgrades after fatal crash on 17 Street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices