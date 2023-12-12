South Edmonton crash leaves driver with life-threatening injuries: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in south Edmonton on Tuesday morning that sent the driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said a vehicle was headed north on 113th Street at about 6:50 a.m. when it went off the road and hit a light pole near 65th Avenue.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Police did not say how long traffic would be impacted as they investigate.