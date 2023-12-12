Another teen approached by Tesla driver, this time in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police are investigating another suspicious person report connected with a Tesla, this time in the city of Waterloo.

Police say a teen was walking along Erb Street West on Monday at around 3 p.m. when she was approached by a black Tesla driven by a stranger.

The man behind the wheel attempted to strike up a conversation with her, even offering her a ride, which she turned down before walking away.

The suspect is being described as a man in his 30s with reddish-brown, longer hair and a beard.

Over the past month there were also two similar incidents in Kitchener which involved a black sedan although police do not believe that this one is connected to the others..

“That will be part of the ongoing investigation, however, there is believed to be no connection at this point,” Const. Brad Hickey said in an email.

One occurred when a teen was waiting for a bus at Karn Street and Brybeck Crescent at around 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 29.

A black four-door Tesla rolled up to the shelter before a driver offered her a ride.

Police released a photo of the suspect vehicle which was said to be involved in the incident.

A week earlier, a similar situation unfolded in the Pioneer Park area of the city.

A teen was walking on Bechtel Drive at around 12:45 p.m. when a black car pulled up alongside her, according to police.

They said the man behind the wheel attempted to hold a conversation with her, and then offered her a ride. The teen turned the offer down and walked to safety.

In that instance, police described the suspect vehicle as a black four-door sedan, similar to a Tesla.

Police described the suspect in the first incident as being in his late 30s with medium-length black hair and a short beard.

A police spokesperson told Global News that the latest incident does not appear to be connected with the others.

