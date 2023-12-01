Menu

Crime

Police investigate 2nd incident in Kitchener involving man in black sedan approaching teen

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 1, 2023 11:06 am
Waterloo police say they are looking for a black, four-door Tesla. View image in full screen
Waterloo police say they are looking for a black, four-door Tesla. Waterloo Regional Police
Waterloo Regional Police say there has been another incident in Kitchener involving a stranger offering a ride to a teen.

The latest incident occurred on Wednesday morning in the Victoria Hills area of the city.

Police say at around 8:45 a.m., a teen was waiting for bus near Karn Street and Brybeck Crescent when a man drove up alongside her.

The man offered her a ride to school which she declined before the car drove away.

Police released a photo of a black, four-door Tesla, which was said to be involved in the incident.

A week earlier, a similar situation unfolded in the Pioneer Park area of the city.

A teen was walking on Bechtel Drive at around 12:45 p.m. when a black car pulled up alongside her, according to police.

They said the man behind the wheel attempted to hold a conversation with her, and then offered her a ride.

The teen turned down the offer and quickly walked away to a place of safety, according to police.

In that instance, police described the suspect vehicle as being a black four-door sedan, similar to a Tesla.

Police described the suspect in the first incident as being in his late 30s with medium-length black hair and a short beard.

“Officers are continuing to investigate both suspicious vehicle reports, and part of that investigation will be determining whether there is any connection between the two incidents,” a police spokesperson told Global News in an email.

“We are asking anyone with information regarding either incident to contact police at 519-570-9777 Ext. 8639.”

 

