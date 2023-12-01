Police investigate 2nd incident in Kitchener involving man in black sedan approaching teen

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say there has been another incident in Kitchener involving a stranger offering a ride to a teen.

The latest incident occurred on Wednesday morning in the Victoria Hills area of the city.

Police say at around 8:45 a.m., a teen was waiting for bus near Karn Street and Brybeck Crescent when a man drove up alongside her.

The man offered her a ride to school which she declined before the car drove away.

Police released a photo of a black, four-door Tesla, which was said to be involved in the incident.

A week earlier, a similar situation unfolded in the Pioneer Park area of the city.

A teen was walking on Bechtel Drive at around 12:45 p.m. when a black car pulled up alongside her, according to police.

They said the man behind the wheel attempted to hold a conversation with her, and then offered her a ride.

The teen turned down the offer and quickly walked away to a place of safety, according to police.

In that instance, police described the suspect vehicle as being a black four-door sedan, similar to a Tesla.

Police described the suspect in the first incident as being in his late 30s with medium-length black hair and a short beard.

“Officers are continuing to investigate both suspicious vehicle reports, and part of that investigation will be determining whether there is any connection between the two incidents,” a police spokesperson told Global News in an email.

“We are asking anyone with information regarding either incident to contact police at 519-570-9777 Ext. 8639.”