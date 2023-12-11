Female pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in North York

A woman is in serious condition after being struck be a vehicle in North York Monday evening, according to police.
Police said a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Milvan and Milwick drives just after 6:10 p.m.
The driver remained on scene, according to police.
Paramedics told Global News an adult female was taken to a local trauma centre with serious not-life threatening injuries.
Milvan is closed westbound at Milwick while officers investigate.
Drivers can expect delays in the area and should consider alternate routes, police say.
