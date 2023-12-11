Menu

Crime

Man arrested after making anti-Palestinian comments, assaulting bus driver: Toronto police

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted December 11, 2023 8:03 pm
Toronto police say they have arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted a bus driver and made anti-Palestinian comments during an altercation last week.
Toronto police say they have arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted a bus driver and made anti-Palestinian comments during an altercation last week. The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
Toronto police say they have arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted a bus driver and made anti-Palestinian comments during an altercation in North York last week.

According to police, the incident occurred on Dec.4 around 2:45 p.m., in the Drewry and Hilda avenues area.

Investigators say a bus driver was on his way to pick up students when the accused man blocked the entrance to the school, preventing the vehicle from entering.

Police said the accused and the driver allegedly got into an altercation, during which, the accused made anti-Palestinian comments before assaulting the victim.

On Sunday, police arrested a 64-year-old man from Toronto and charged him with uttering threats and assault.

Police said the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17, 2024.

