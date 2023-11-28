Arrest made in suspected hate-motivated assault incident in Toronto

The Toronto Police Service says an arrest has been made in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault with a weapon earlier this month.
On Nov. 13, police say they responded to a call for a person with a knife in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area.
Officers said the person approached the victim and assaulted him, before pulling out and using a knife and making homophobic remarks toward the victim.
On Friday, a 39-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with assault, assault with a weapon and possessing, using or furnishing a dangerous weapon with intent to harm.
After consulting with the hate crime unit, police say the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.
The man was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning. No details were made immediately available.
