Arrest made in suspected hate-motivated assault incident in Toronto

The Toronto Police Service says an arrest has been made in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault with a weapon earlier this month.

On Nov. 13, police say they responded to a call for a person with a knife in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area.

Officers said the person approached the victim and assaulted him, before pulling out and using a knife and making homophobic remarks toward the victim.

On Friday, a 39-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with assault, assault with a weapon and possessing, using or furnishing a dangerous weapon with intent to harm.

After consulting with the hate crime unit, police say the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

The man was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning. No details were made immediately available.