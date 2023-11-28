Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrest made in suspected hate-motivated assault incident in Toronto

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 2:32 pm
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Spencer Colby / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Toronto Police Service says an arrest has been made in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault with a weapon earlier this month.

On Nov. 13, police say they responded to a call for a person with a knife in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area.

Officers said the person approached the victim and assaulted him, before pulling out and using a knife and making homophobic remarks toward the victim.

On Friday, a 39-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with assault, assault with a weapon and possessing, using or furnishing a dangerous weapon with intent to harm.

Trending Now

After consulting with the hate crime unit, police say the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

The man was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning. No details were made immediately available.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices