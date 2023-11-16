Menu

Crime

Cab driver sprayed with unknown substance in hate-motivated assault: Toronto police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 16, 2023 10:01 am
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
A man asked a cab driver if he was Muslim before spraying him in the face with an unknown substance in a suspected hate-motivated assault, Toronto police say.

Police said officers responded to a call for an assault at around 4:25 a.m. on Wednesday in the Yonge and Front streets area in the downtown core.

A male victim was driving a cab in the area when he rolled down a window and asked the suspect if he needed a ride, police said.

The suspect then asked the victim if he was Muslim before spraying him in the face with an unknown substance, police allege.

Officers have since launched an investigation into a hate-motivated assault with a weapon.

The suspect was described as a man, 20 to 30 years old, six feet tall who was wearing a black coat and black pants.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

