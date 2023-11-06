Man charged after suspected hate-motivated assault in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A suspected hate-motivated assault investigation has been launched after a person was allegedly assaulted in Toronto while posting what police describe in a statement as “pro-Israeli posters.”

In the statement issued on Monday, Toronto police said an individual came to 32 Division on Nov. 2 to report that they had allegedly been assaulted in the Yonge Street and Empress Avenue area.

Police say the alleged victim was putting up “pro-Israeli posters” on poles when the accused approached them and engaged in a verbal dispute.

Police said the accused then began tearing the posters.

The victim then attempted to block the accused and was assaulted during the interaction, but did not sustain any injuries, according to police.

Police say the hate crime unit began an investigation and identified the accused.

A 32-year-old Toronto man has been charged with assault and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9, 2024.