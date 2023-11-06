Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after suspected hate-motivated assault in Toronto: police

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 2:54 pm
A suspected hate-motivated assault investigation has been launched after a victim posting 'pro-Israeli posters' was assaulted in Toronto, police say. View image in full screen
A suspected hate-motivated assault investigation has been launched after a victim posting 'pro-Israeli posters' was assaulted in Toronto, police say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A suspected hate-motivated assault investigation has been launched after a person was allegedly assaulted in Toronto while posting what police describe in a statement as “pro-Israeli posters.”

In the statement issued on Monday, Toronto police said an individual came to 32 Division on Nov. 2 to report that they had allegedly been assaulted in the Yonge Street and Empress Avenue area.

Police say the alleged victim was putting up “pro-Israeli posters” on poles when the accused approached them and engaged in a verbal dispute.

Police said the accused then began tearing the posters.

The victim then attempted to block the accused and was assaulted during the interaction, but did not sustain any injuries, according to police.

Police say the hate crime unit began an investigation and identified the accused.

Story continues below advertisement

A 32-year-old Toronto man has been charged with assault and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9, 2024.

Trending Now

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices