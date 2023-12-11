1 dead following rollover on ‘icy’ highway: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and another injured after a semi-trailer slid into a ditch on a Manitoba highway.

Officers with the Falcon Beach RCMP detachment were called to a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 1, on Dec. 10 at 6 a.m. The incident, they said, occurred approximately eight kilometres east of Falcon Lake.

According to police, an eastbound semi-trailer had lost control on the highway and slid into a ditch, where it rolled over. Road conditions are said to have been icy at the time.

A 54-year-old male driver of the vehicle, from Surrey, was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers said he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The 22-year-old male passenger suffered minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

