Crime

1 dead following rollover on ‘icy’ highway: Manitoba RCMP

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 11, 2023 3:19 pm
Falcon Beach RCMP detachment as seen in this 2018 file photo. View image in full screen
Falcon Beach RCMP detachment as seen in this 2018 file photo. RCMP
One person is dead and another injured after a semi-trailer slid into a ditch on a Manitoba highway.

Officers with the Falcon Beach RCMP detachment were called to a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 1, on Dec. 10 at 6 a.m. The incident, they said, occurred approximately eight kilometres east of Falcon Lake.

According to police, an eastbound semi-trailer had lost control on the highway and slid into a ditch, where it rolled over. Road conditions are said to have been icy at the time.

A 54-year-old male driver of the vehicle, from Surrey, was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers said he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The 22-year-old male passenger suffered minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

