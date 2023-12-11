Menu

Fire

Saskatoon Fire Chief Morgan Hackl announces retirement

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted December 11, 2023 9:53 am
Saskatoon Fire Chief Morgan Hackl will be retiring sometime before March 2024. View image in full screen
Saskatoon Fire Chief Morgan Hackl will be retiring sometime before March 2024. Global News/ Easton Hamm
Saskatoon’s fire chief is planning to retire after 36 years of service.

Chief Morgan Hackl doesn’t have a final day set yet but is expected to retire before March 2024.

“I have always wanted to lead an organization that would make a difference in our community,” Hackl said. “I hope that during my time here the Saskatoon Fire Department has helped build a city that is a better place to live, work, learn and play.”

Hackl worked his way up with the Saskatoon Fire Department, starting as a firefighter and taking on other roles like captain, battalion chief and assistant chief before taking on the fire chief role in 2015.

“Saskatoon and area are stronger communities because of Chief Hackl’s vision. He has continuously taken a non-traditional approach to public safety initiatives and has embraced out-of-the-box thinking,” said city manager Jeff Jorgenson.

Story continues below advertisement

“The development of the regional training facility, establishing the Overdose Outreach Team, and Saskatoon Fire Department’s whole-community approach to safety and well-being are operational examples of Chief Hackl’s leadership.”

